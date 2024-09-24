NEHHDC and IIGJ join hands to launch PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Northeast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) and Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ) successfully formalized a partnership through an MoU exchange held at the NEHHDC campus in Bamunimaidan.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma initiative in the Northeast Region, focusing on the upliftment of artisans and entrepreneurs in the gems and jewellery sector.

Through this MoU, IIGJ will bring its expertise to the North East Region. The collaboration will help implement the PM Vishwakarma initiative, offering specialized training and business development support to artisans and entrepreneurs.

In addition to the MoU exchange, several entrepreneurs and artisans from the jewellery sector were invited to participate in a discussion. They shared insights on the challenges they face and explored solutions for the upliftment of the jewellery sector in the region.

Advisor, NEHHDC Dr. Sriparna B. Baruah, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in enabling the PM Vishwakarma initiative across the North East Region, fostering skill development, and creating new opportunities for artisans.

CEO of the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ), Debasish Biswas, expressed his optimism that the partnership with NEHHDC will create a centre of IIGJ in the north-east region, offering industry-aligned skilling and training to local artisans and entrepreneurs, as well as industry associations, trade bodies, and the next generation of aspiring jewellery professionals.

The event was attended by notable officials, including Kaushik Ghosh, Regional Director, GJEPC Eastern Region, Koushik SV, head of CAD, IIGJ Udupi, Siddharth Himmatsinghka, COO, GJEPC, Lokesh Kumar Parganiha, and others who were present at the ceremony.

This MoU is set to create significant growth opportunities for the North East jewellery sector while preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region.

