Assam: Skill Development Programme Concludes in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The concluding session of the skill development programme on Garments and Apparels was held on Thursday. The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), in collaboration with the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR), had launched a skill development programme on garments and apparels at the State Home for Women and Children, Jalukbari, on February 27. The programme was sponsored by the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Government of wherein 25 residents of the women and children home benefitted from the programme.

In the concluding ceremony of the programme, a valedictory session was organized. The inmates were awarded a certificate of completion for successfully completing the skill development programme on garments and apparel.

The valedictory programme was chaired by Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia, IPS (Retd.), chairperson, ASCPCR. Dr. Lalit Sarma, director, IIE, was the chief guest of the programme. Dr. Preety Lekha Deka, deputy secretary to the Government of Assam, Women and Child Development, Rilanjana Talukdar, member of ASCPCR, and Dr. Utpal Bayan were the guests of honour who were part of the closing ceremony.

