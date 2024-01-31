NEP 2020 has potential to bring about paradigm shift in education: Assam Governor

GUWAHATI: Under the leadership of Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Raj Bhavan, in collaboration with the Higher Education Department and GAD, organised a day-long review meeting to assess the progress of the implementation of NEP 2020 in higher education institutions in the state at Assam Administrative Staff College today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor hailed the heads of the higher education institutions and all other stakeholders for their efforts in implementing the provisions of NEP 2020 to bring about a paradigm shift in the academic landscape of the state. He said that the NEP 2020 has the potential to bring about qualitative changes in education. He, therefore, asked all the stakeholders to put their head and heart into the successful implementation of the provisions of NEP 2020 and steer the state as the frontrunner with regard to the successful execution of NEP 2020.

Shedding light on the provisions of the NEP, the Governor said that as an important provision, there is an urgent need to bring in uniformity in evaluation among the universities as well as having a uniform academic calendar for all the institutions of higher education. He also stressed the need for academic inspection in universities. The governor also emphasised the requirement for universities to submit their regular progress reports.

The governor emphasised the need for education to come out of classrooms and explore the society around it. He also lauded the efforts of the Government of Assam in taking the higher education sector to a level of excellence with the help of implementing the recommendations of NEP 2020. The governor also emphasised the need to have a fair and effective selection process in universities to select the top and best talents. He also underscored the role of vice chancellors as exemplars leading the way in the five-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) rolled out. The governor expressed his gratitude to the participants of the review meeting, acknowledging that their presence will go a long way towards the success of NEP 2020, a press release said.