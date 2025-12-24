Ranoj Pegu Meets Adivasi Leaders; Holds Talks on ST Status, Peace Accord

Guwahati: Assam Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education and Tribal Affairs, Ranoj Pegu met representatives of the All Adivasi Leading Organisations of Assam and signatories of the Adivasi Peace Accord at Janata Bhawan on December 24.

Discussions were held for the organizations’ demand for ST (Plains) classification and clear identification of 36 Adivasi communities under the 2022 Tripartite Adivasi Peace Accord.

During the meeting, they also reviewed the Group of Ministers’ report on the classification of six tribal communities, signalling ongoing dialogue on long-pending recognition issues. The Adivasi representatives informed that a field-based statistical report on the current status of all 36 communities will soon be submitted, to provide data-backed support for their ST claims and future policy decisions.

