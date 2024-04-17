NEPMU refuses to load petroleum products for Manipur

Guwahati: The North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) on Tuesday issued a statement stating that they will not be loading the petroleum products for Manipur and asked the authorities not to force the members to do so.

In a letter to the CGM (Operation) and CGM (LPG), the General Secretary of the Union mentioned that around 10 AM on Tuesday, some oil, gas, and ATF tankers going to Manipur were attacked near Kangmai, which is 45 km from Jiribum. He mentioned that some anti-social elements attacked the tankers with guns, and two of the drivers received bullet injuries on their legs. The miscreants also fired at several tankers, leading to the leakage of oil and gas from the tankers.

He also mentioned that the full extent of the damage as well as the injuries are not known to the union yet and requested that the organisations concerned inquire into the matter, adding that the members should not be pressured to send such a load to the state. They also called on the authorities to stop sending fuel to the state of Manipur until the situation becomes normal.

