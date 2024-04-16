Manipur Violence: Militants Attack Oil, LPG Tankers, Injuring One

IMPHAL: Armed militants reportedly attacked an oil tanker and an LPG tanker along National Highway 37, near Tolen in Keimai, Manipur.

The attack led to one truck driver being injured and at least three tankers being damaged. It occurred around 10:30 am, targeting the oil tanker.

Security forces swiftly responded to the alarming situation, moving to the scene to restore order and ensure the safety of those affected.