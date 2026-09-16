New AASU Unit Formed at Dispur College with 45-Member Committee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) was formed at Dispur College on Tuesday, with around 300 students attending the session.

The session was presided over by Dispur Students’ Union president Rajdeep Kalita. Guwahati Students’ Union cultural secretary Ranjit Deka, South Guwahati Students’ Union adviser Arafat Ali and Dispur Students’ Union adviser Dipjyoti Pathak were also present.

At the conclusion of the session, a 45-member AASU unit committee was formed at Dispur College, with Dimple Baishya as president and Harjyoti Kakoti as general secretary.

The information was shared in a press statement issued by Dispur Students’ Union president Rajdeep Kalita and general secretary Indrajit Barman.

Also Read: AASU urges Assam government to adopt zero-tolerance crackdown to instil fear in drug syndicates