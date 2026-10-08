New Assamese Film ‘Adrishyya’ Set for Release on November 20 – Striking Teaser Launched

The captivating teaser for the new Assamese film ‘Adrishyya’, which has sparked widespread curiosity and interest among Assam’s film enthusiasts ever since its title was announced, was officially launched today. The teaser was presented to the public of Assam during an event organized at Kadambari Connective in Rajgarh, attended by the entire cast and crew. It is worth noting that this family-mystery film is scheduled to hit theaters across Assam on November 20. Expectations have naturally heightened as the film features two prominent stars of Assam’s cultural world, Jatin Bora and Tapan Das, in lead roles.

The launch of the teaser is sure to increase audience anticipation for ‘Adrishyya’. Offering a glimpse into a mysterious and thrilling atmosphere, the teaser leaves several questions open about the plot and characters. What is the central mystery of the film? What story lies behind the title ‘Adrishyya’? Audiences will now have to wait until the release to find the answers to these questions. Directed and edited by National Award-winning filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap, the story, screenplay, and dialogues for ‘Adrishyya’ have been written by popular screenwriter, lyricist, and playwright Rajdweep.

The two main characters of the film are played by Assam’s acclaimed and powerful actors, Tapan Das and Jatin Bora. Other key roles feature Priyam Pallabee, Pranami Bora, Himanshu Prasad Das, along with many other popular and talented artists. ‘Adrishyya’ is jointly produced by Sixth Sense Symphony, with Deepak Bajaj, Himangku Sharma, Nayanjit Das, Samudra Kashyap, and Nilakshi Sharma acting as producers on behalf of the banner. Additionally, Samujjal Kashyap for Kadambari Connective, and Jatin Bora alongside Navanita Sharma for JB Production, share production duties. The cinematography is handled by Sourav Banerjee, with music composed by Rupam Bhuyan and Rakesh Baro. Color grading is by Gobinda Naskar, and sound design is by Jyoti Chetia. The songs are penned by Rajdweep, Jesim Ahmed, Keshab Jyoti Das, and Maitreyee Patar, with vocals by Joi Barua, Rupam Bhuyan, Jublee Baruah, Neel Akash, Ereka, and Rakesh Baro.

The post-production team includes Gautam Mazumdar (Associate Editor), Chinmoy Dutta (Chief Assistant Director), Hiru Borgohain and Samudra Dutta (Assistant Directors), Kabya Hazarika (Intern Assistant Director), Abhijit Handique (VFX), Chandan Deka (Art Director), Pankaj Hazarika (Hair Design & Makeup), Rani Dutta Baruah (Costume Design), Dipan A. Baruah (Production Controller), Pulak Krishna Baruah (Location Sound), Ishan Hazarika (Graphics), and Kaushik Protim Bora (Stills & BTS).

With the launch of the teaser, the countdown to the release of ‘Adrishya’ has officially begun. The filmmakers are optimistic that this new suspenseful and thrilling Assamese film will offer audiences a fresh cinema experience.

‘Adrishyya’ will be released in theaters across Assam on November 20.