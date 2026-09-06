New Book Explores Post-Colonial Northeast India Through Life and Legacy of Bhupen Hazarika

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A book titled Upanibeshottar Uttar-Pub Bharat Aru Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, authored by Dr Susmita Hazarika and Dr Tania Begum, was released at the Gauhati Press Club auditorium on Saturday.

The book examines the history of post-colonial Northeast India through the life and works of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, while attempting to place the Bard of the Brahmaputra within the region’s post-colonial historical context.

Eminent historians Prof Shiela Bora and Prof Sajal Nag formally launched the book in the presence of litterateur and researcher Dr Surya Kanta Hazarika and Gauhati University Academic Registrar Prof Rajib Handique, among others.

Speaking at the programme, the speakers appreciated the authors’ efforts and highlighted the significance of the work in studying Dr Hazarika from a historical perspective. They also stressed the need to promote reading and intellectual engagement.

The authors spoke about the inspiration behind the book, its theme and the process of bringing it to publication.

The programme also featured a violin rendition of Dr Hazarika’s popular song He’ He’ He’ Dhole Dogore He’ He’ He’ Hiyar Umere by Monideep Chutia.

Trailokya Bordoloi delivered the vote of thanks, while Rashmirekha Hazarika, Assistant Professor of History at Beltola College, anchored the programme.

Also Read: TC Girls School Alumni Honour Bhupen Hazarika at ‘Smriti Rumanthan’ in Guwahati