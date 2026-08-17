New Committee Formed to Preserve Kamrupia Language and Folk Culture in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrupia Language and Folk Culture Preservation Committee was officially formed at a meeting held at its central office in Kalipur on Sunday to preserve, promote and develop the Kamrupia language and folk culture.

The meeting discussed the need to preserve and document Kamrupia’s folk customs, songs, tales, music, dances and other cultural traditions and promote them among the younger generation.

It also focused on research, seminars, cultural and awareness programmes, besides involving writers, researchers, artists, cultural workers, youths and people from different sections of society in preservation efforts.

Sandeep Chamaria was appointed convener of the committee. The meeting also discussed strengthening the organisation and implementing future programmes under his leadership. The committee said Kamrupia language and folk culture formed an important part of the community’s cultural identity and resolved to undertake initiatives to preserve the heritage and pass it on to future generations.

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