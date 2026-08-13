Assam: Dimasa language recognition celebrated as historic milestone in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A historic and proud moment for the people of Dima Hasao was marked with the celebration of 'Graodima Khe Maan Yaophane Mel-Mjang' at the Auditorium Hall in Haflong on Tuesday, commemorating the recognition of the Dimasa language for official use in Dima Hasao alongside English.

The recognition was notified by the Government of Assam through the Home and Political Department, marking a significant milestone in the preservation and promotion of the Dimasa language, literature, and cultural heritage.

The programme also honoured and felicitated individuals who had made significant contributions towards the recognition of the Dimasa language and worked tirelessly towards achieving the milestone.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, the book 'Jengkhlongmander: Yaowaisainthi Beleb Lairimin-3' was released during the programme.

The programme was attended by Chief Executive Member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa, Haflong MLA Rupali Langthasa, DHAC chairman Mohet Hojai, president of Dimasa Lairimdi Mel and retired ACS Ramesh Thaosen, besides executive members, members of the autonomous council and other dignitaries.

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