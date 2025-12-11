New Memorial has Immortalized Assam Movement, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that the historic Assam Movement has been immortalised through the newly inaugurated ‘Swahid Smarak Kshetra and Park’ in West Boragaon and that its spirit continues to guide Assam in its enduring pledge to safeguard identity, culture, and existence.

The foundation stone for the memorial was laid on December 10, 2019, followed by land consecration on December 10, 2020, and today, on the occasion of Swahid Divas, the project was formally inaugurated. Sonowal said the unparalleled sacrifice and courage of the martyrs would forever inspire generations to contribute meaningfully to the journey of nation-building while safeguarding land, language, culture, and identity.

Addressing a large public gathering, the Union Minister said the Assam Movement was a historic mass struggle to protect language, culture, identity, and existence. He added that the Movement united the greater Assamese society under a national cause, and its spirit lives on today as an unending pledge to safeguard identity and existence. He paid homage to the 860 martyrs who laid down their lives and remembered the many others who endured persecution during the struggle.

Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken decisive steps to curb illegal infiltration—an issue that lay at the heart of the Assam Movement and posed a direct threat to India’s sovereignty and Assam’s demographic identity. He recalled his visit in September 2016 to the India–Bangladesh border at South Salmara–Mankachar with AASU leaders, MLAs, and senior officials, undertaken under the Prime Minister’s guidance to assess border conditions firsthand. He referred to key initiatives taken around the same time, including the provision of one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to families of martyrs in December 2016 and Rs 2 lakh each to those injured or persecuted during the Movement, announced in March 2019. He also highlighted the successful completion of the memorial project initiated in 2019, the inauguration of Bold-QIT smart fencing technology at the India–Bangladesh border in Dhubri in March 2019, and the government’s efforts to seal 272 km of the unfenced border once Prime Minister Modi assumed office. Further, he mentioned the formation of a High-Level Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma to examine measures for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which submitted its report in February 2020.

“The Assam Movement is not just a historical chapter; it is the consciousness of identity and rights,” Sonowal said. “With deep commitment to its sentiment, we are determined to build a new, secure, and developed Assam. The legacy of the Movement will remain far-reaching in safeguarding national unity, integrity, and the future of the state,” he said.

