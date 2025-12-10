Heartfelt Tributes Paid to Martyrs at Swahid Diwas Celebrations in Nagaon

Nagaon: Swahid Diwas was observed with deep respect and unity in Nagaon today, as more than 10,000 people gathered at the historic Nehru Bali Field to honour the martyrs of the Assam Movement. The programme, organised by the Nagaon District Administration, began with a tribute at the Swahid Bedi, where District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, IAS, and other dignitaries lit ceremonial lamps and offered floral homage.
The crowd later joined in the collective singing of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless tribute, “Swahid Pranamu Tumak”, creating a powerful moment of remembrance. In his address, the District Commissioner urged the younger generation to uphold the values of the Assam Movement and to protect the cultural identity of the state.
Family members of local martyrs Bahi Saikia, Fulmai Borkakati, Neelamoni Hazarika, Gajen Hazarika, and Phulsing Das were felicitated for their sacrifice and contribution to Assam’s history.
MLA of Nagaon-Batadrava, Rupak Sharma, who attended as the chief guest, paid rich tributes to the martyrs and highlighted the significance of the Assam Accord in shaping modern Assam. The event also featured a live telecast of the central Swahid Diwas programme and the inauguration of the new Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Pachim Boragaon, Guwahati.
The ceremony concluded with the national anthem performed by the 9th Assam Police Battalion Band from Barhampur. Senior officials, including Zilla Parishad CEO Manoj Kumar Chikaria, District Development Commissioner Debjani Choudhury, SSP Swapnaneel Deka, and members of the Nagaon Municipal Board, Nagaon Municipal Board Chairperson Ambika Majumdar, Vice Chairperson Simanta Bora, members of the Assam State Livelihood Mission, SHG members, and a large cross-section of the public were present.
On the other hand, in Raha, around 4,000 people gathered at the Raha Sports Association ground to mark Martyrs’ Day. The programme, organised by the Raha Co-district administration, began with the lighting of lamps and the offering of garlands to the martyrs’ statues. The gathering then joined in singing Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s “Swahid Pranam O Tumak”.
Raha MLA Sashikanta Das, Co-district Commissioner Dr. Ankita Bora, Circle Officer Suprava Roy, and Co-district Police Superintendent Sonmoni Saikia were among the dignitaries present.
Both Nagaon and Raha observed the day with dignity, emotion, and a renewed commitment to honouring the martyrs’ legacy.