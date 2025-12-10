Heartfelt Tributes Paid to Martyrs at Swahid Diwas Celebrations in Nagaon

Nagaon: Swahid Diwas was observed with deep respect and unity in Nagaon today, as more than 10,000 people gathered at the historic Nehru Bali Field to honour the martyrs of the Assam Movement. The programme, organised by the Nagaon District Administration, began with a tribute at the Swahid Bedi, where District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, IAS, and other dignitaries lit ceremonial lamps and offered floral homage.

The crowd later joined in the collective singing of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s timeless tribute, “Swahid Pranamu Tumak”, creating a powerful moment of remembrance. In his address, the District Commissioner urged the younger generation to uphold the values of the Assam Movement and to protect the cultural identity of the state.

Family members of local martyrs Bahi Saikia, Fulmai Borkakati, Neelamoni Hazarika, Gajen Hazarika, and Phulsing Das were felicitated for their sacrifice and contribution to Assam’s history.