New Traffic Routes & Regulations for Construction Work of Cycle Factory Flyover in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the extension of the foundation work of the Cycle Factory Flyover, the authorities have announced changes in traffic routes and regulations effective August 19, until further notice. To facilitate the construction work, the following adjustments will be made: The stretch between Birubari Tiniali and Barsapara Tiniali will become one-way, allowing vehicles from Arya Nagar or Birubari Tiniali to travel towards Barsapara Tiniali. Once the initial work is completed, a portion of the stretch will be reopened for two-way traffic from Birubari Tiniali to the Cycle Factory point. Vehicles travelling from Lalganesh towards Cycle Factory will be diverted at Barsapara Tiniali through Kula Basumatary Road in front of ACA Stadium, Barsapara, and then towards Dhirenpara Tiniali on A.K. Dev Road. From there, they can turn left towards NH-27 or right towards Ambari Tiniali or Fatasil Chariali.

