NF Railway to operate two pairs of summer special trains

GUWAHATI: For the convenience of passengers during the summer rush, NF Railway has decided to operate two pairs of summer special trains. One train will operate between Guwahati and SMVT Bengaluru and another from Agartala in Tripura to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Both the special trains will operate for eleven trips each in both directions.

Wait-listed passengers of other trains travelling on these routes can avail themselves of the opportunity to travel in comfort during this summer on these special trains.

Special train No. 06521 (SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati) will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 11:40 p.m. on every Tuesday from April 16th to June 25th, 2024, to reach Guwahati at 04:50 a.m. on Friday. In its return direction, special train No. 06522 (Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru) will depart from Guwahati at 06:15 a.m. on every Saturday from April 20th to June 29th, 2024, to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10:55 a.m. on Monday. The special train will consist of unreserved general and chair car coaches only. During its two-way journey, the special train will run via Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Kharagpur, Brahmapur, Rajamundry, Katpadi Jn., etc.

Another special train No. 01065 (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus—Agartala) will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11:05 a.m. on every Thursday from April 18th to June 27th, 2024, to reach Agartala at 01:10 a.m. on Sunday. In its return direction, special train No. 01066 (Agartala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) will depart from Agartala at 03:10 p.m. on every Sunday from April 21st to June 30th, 2024, to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03:50 a.m. on Wednesday. The special train will consist of two AC 3-tier and eighteen sleeper-class coaches. During its two-way journey, the special train will run via Badarpur, Guwahati, Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Patliputra, Satna, Jabalpur, Khandwa Jn., Bhusaval Jn., Igatpuri, Kalyan Jn., Dadar, etc.

Further, in a step towards providing convenience to rail travellers, additional stoppage for two minutes has been provided on train No. 12423/12424 (Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express at Rangiya station and train No. 15665/15666 (Guwahati-Marini Jn.-Guwahati) BG Express at Bokajan station, commencing journey on April 17, 2024. Also, two minutes of additional stoppage have been provided in train No. 13173/13174 (Sealdah-Agartala-Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express at Bihara station, commencing the journey on April 18, 2024.

Train No. 12423 (Dibrugarh-New Delhi) Rajdhani Express will arrive at Rangiya station at 7:45 a.m. and depart at 7:47 a.m. In the return journey, train No. 12424 (New Delhi-Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express will arrive at Rangiya station at 06:04 p.m. and depart at 06:06 p.m. Train No. 15665 (Guwahati-Marini Jn.) BG Express will arrive at Bokajan station at 08:05 p.m. and depart at 08:07 p.m. In the return journey, train No. 15666 (Mariani Jn.-Guwahati) BG Express will arrive at Bokajan station at 09:19 a.m. and depart at 09:21 a.m. Train No. 13173 (Sealdah-Agartala) Kanchanjunga Express will arrive at Bihara station at 12:03 p.m. and depart at 12:05 p.m. In the return journey, train No. 13174 (Agartala-Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express will arrive at Bihara station at 01:25 p.m. and depart at 01:27 p.m..

These new stoppages of trains will provide another option for rail commuters in the area for their journey. The details of the stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and through NTES, and they are also being notified on various social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

