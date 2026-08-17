Newlywed woman dies under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A newlywed woman, identified as Narjuma Begum, died under mysterious circumstances at Katabari under Garchuk Police Station, around eight months after her marriage. According to her family, Narjuma had allegedly argued with her husband shortly before the incident over money and the purchase of a vehicle. The family raised allegations against her husband and in-laws and demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Garchuk Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. The woman’s family subsequently lodged a complaint at the police station, alleging that her death was suspicious. Police are investigating whether Narjuma died by suicide or under other circumstances.

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