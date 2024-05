GUWAHATI: In view of the ongoing track repair work between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao under the Lumding Division of N.F. Railway, train No. 15615/15616 (Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati) Express scheduled to depart on May 10, 2024, from their respective destinations will remain cancelled, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam: Train services between Lumding and Badarpur yet to be restored (sentinelassam.com)