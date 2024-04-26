N.F. Railway: Cancellation, short termination & rescheduling of trains

GUWAHATI: In view of the derailment of an engine of a goods train at KM 110/7 between Jatinga Lampurand New Harangajao staion under the Lumding division of N.F. Railway, running of trains have been affected. Senior railway officials along with men and machinery are already at site for speedy restoration of train operation. As a result of the derailment, few trains are being cancelled, partially cancelled and rescheduled as given below.

Cancellations:

1. 05628 Agartala-Guwahati Special scheduled to leave on 25.04.24.

2. 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express scheduled to leave on 26.04.24.

3. 05627 Guwahati-Agartala Special scheduled to leave on 26.04.24.

4. 13175 Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express scheduled to leave on 27.04.24.

5. 12519 LTT-Agartala Express scheduled to leave on 28.04.24.

6. 14620 Firozpur-Agartala Express scheduled to leave on 29.04.24.

Short terminations:

1. 12503 Humsafar Express of 23.04.24 has been short terminated at Lumding.

2. 15611 Rangiya-Silchar Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Lumding.

3. 15616Silchar-Guwahati Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Ditokcherra.

4. 15618 Dullabcherra-Guwahati Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Badarpur.

5. 14619 Agartala-Firozpur Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Badarpur.

6. 13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Hilara.

7. 12520 Agartala-LTT Express of 25.04.24 has been short terminated at Damchara.

Rescheduling: 1. 12508 Silchar-Trivandrum Express of 25.04.24 has been rescheduled to start at 06-00 hrs of 26.04.24

2. 07029 Agartala – Secunderabad Special of 26.04.24 has been rescheduled to start at 15-00 hrs

3. 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express of 26.04.24 has been rescheduled to start at 10-00 hours, a press release said.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway to operate more summer special trains (sentinelassam.com)