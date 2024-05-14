NF Railway continues to monitor infrastructural health for better safety

GUWAHATI: N.F. Railway has been making a constant endeavour to make train journeys safer and more secure. It continues to adopt technically advanced measures to upgrade and maintain its infrastructure. Modern communication systems are being used to control train movements by providing visual information to drivers and operators. During the month of April, 2024, N. F. Railway has installed Thick Web Switch Point machines with clamp type locking in 24 stations across the zone.

To further enhance efficiency and safety, NFR has carried out various upgrades and replacements in its existing signalling system at several sections within the zone. During the month of April 2024, NFR commissioned Intermediate Block Signalling between the Bagrakot and Sivok sections, which will increase the operational capacity of the section and result in the movement of more trains. A data logger has been installed and commissioned at Pawakhali station in Katihar Division for electronically monitoring the operation of various safety gears. Electric lifting barriers have been replaced at six level crossing gates in Rangiya division to enhance safety at level crossing gates. 14.715 km of signalling cable have been newly laid at various stations in Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya, and Katihar divisions. Automatic fire detection and alarm systems have been commissioned at 10 locations in the zone as part of safety measures to prevent any damage to the railway properties. System integrity testing has been carried out at 32-level crossing gates of the N.F. Railway. A total of 916 signalling batteries of varied capacities were also replaced in all five divisions, enabling better reliability of safety gear.

Infrastructural upgrades in the railway system ensure the safe operation of trains, and their reliability and maintenance directly affect the capacity of railway operations. N.F. Railway is dedicatedly working to ensure a superior, punctual, and safer railway experience for all its customers, a press release said.

