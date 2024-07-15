N.F. Railway earns more than Rs. 25 crore from parcel loading during 1st quarter of 2024

GUWAHATI: Transportation of parcels and packages through railways is gaining momentum day by day. Parcel transportation by rail is a cost-effective, quick, and environment-friendly option for customers. N.F. Railway has been able to gain the trust of parcel transporters by ensuring timely delivery of parcels and luggage year after year, thereby earning remarkable revenue from this segment.

During the month of June 2024, N.F. Railway has transported commodities worth more than 17.44 thousand metric tonnes through parcel trains and parcel vans, generating a revenue of Rs. 8.17 crore. From the period of April to June of this fiscal year, N. F. Railway generated a revenue of Rs. 25.64 crore by transporting commodities worth 51.27 thousand metric tonnes.

Efforts by the Business Development Units (BDUs) at all the divisions and at the zonal headquarters level have provided easy access to entrepreneurs and traders to transport their goods quickly. Business Development Units of N.F. Railway are having frequent interactions with trade and industry players within their respective areas to find new traffic for movement by train. N.F. Railway has been running demand-based parcel vans successfully in addition to time-tabled parcel special trains. N.F. Railway hopes that various initiatives and schemes being provided by the railways will help businessmen and aggregators in a bigger way for the transportation of their commodities through parcel trains and vans, a press release said.

