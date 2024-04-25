NF Railway GM inspects Kamakhya-Goalpara-New Bongaigaon section

GUWAHATI: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NF Railway, today conducted a thorough inspection of the Kamakhya-New Bongaigaon (via Goalpara) section under Rangiya Division. Neeraj Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager of Rangiya, and senior officials of headquarters and division accompanied the General Manager during the inspection. The general manager inspected the en-route stations and took stock of the progress of the doubling and electrification works in the section, along with safety-related gear at the railway stations. He interacted with the railway officials at the station and took feedback on various issues and inquired about their awareness of various safety-related items.

The general manager conducted a window-trailing inspection. He inspected crucial areas such as the marshalling yards, coaching yards, minor and major bridges, running room, and health unit. He conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing activities and examined the developmental plans for these sections. The general manager inspected the plans for the new station building, crew lobby, foot-over bridge, platform, and other passenger amenities. He also inspected the ongoing station redevelopment activities at the New Bongaigaon station. The new Bongaigaon station under the NF Railway will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme to provide better, additional, and enhanced passenger amenities. Works for the upgrade have already started.

The general manager’s visit was aimed at reviewing the progress of various developmental works, assessing the facilities at different locations, interacting with officials, and discussing plans for infrastructural development and business expansion in the area. His positive assessment of the ongoing work reflects the dedication and efforts of Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experiences for passengers, a press release said.

