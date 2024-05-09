N.F. Railway to operate AC special train between Hubballi Jn. and Naharlagun

GUWAHATI: For the convenience of the passengers during the summer rush, N.F. Railway has decided to operate AC summer special trains between SSS Hubballi Jn. and Naharlagun. The summer special train bearing No. 07387/07388(SSS Hubballi Jn.- Naharlagun-SSS Hubballi Jn.) will operate for five trips each in both directions. Wait listed passengers of other trains travelling in this route can avail the opportunity to travel with comfort during this summer in this AC special train.

Special train No. 07387(SSS Hubballi Jn.- Naharlagun) will depart from SSS Hubballi Jn. at12:05 hours from May 8, 2024 to June 5, 2024 on every Wednesday to reach Naharlagun at 23:00hours on Friday. In the return direction, train No. 07388 (Naharlagun-SSS Hubballi Jn.) will depart from Naharlagunat 23:00 hours from May 11, 2024 to June 8, 2024 on every Saturday to reach SSS Hubballi Jn. 09:00 hours on Tuesday.

The ACspecial trains will consist of AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier,AC 3-tier economy coaches for the convenience of passengers. During its both ways journey, the special train will run viaGadag, Hospet, Guntakal, Guntur, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Kharagpur, New Jalpaiguri, New Bongaigaon andRangapara North etc. railway station.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

Also Read: AC special train between Jagiroad and Sealdah for twelve trips (sentinelassam.com)