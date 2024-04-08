Guwahati: In a bid to cope with the escalating rush of passengers during the summer, it has been decided to operate an AC special train between Jagiroad and Sealdah for twelve trips in both directions each from April 12 to June 29, 2024. Wait-listed passengers of other trains travelling on this route can avail themselves of the opportunity to travel with comfort during this summer on this AC special train.

Accordingly, special train No. 03105 (Sealdah-Jagiroad) will depart from Sealdah at 9 a.m. on every Friday from April 12 until June 28, 2024, to reach its destination,Jagiroad, at 6:30 a.m. on the next day. In the return direction, special train No. 03106 (Jagiroad-Sealdah) will depart from Jagiroad at 1 p.m. on every Saturday from April 13 until June 29, 2024, to reach its destination Sealdah at 1 p.m. on the next day.

Consisting of 16 AC-3-tier coaches, the special train will run via Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Bandel, and Naihati during its two-way journey.

The details of the stoppages and timings of this special train are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a press release said.

