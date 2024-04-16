Two pairs of summer special trains to reduce rush of passengers

GUWAHATI: In a bid to cope up with the escalating rush of passengers during summer, it has been decided to operate two pairs of summer special trains between Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and Hapa –Naharlagun for eleven trips each in both directions from April 17 to June 29.

Accordingly, special train no. 03027 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri) will depart from Howrah at 23:55 hours on every Wednesday from April 17 till June 26 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 hours on next day. In return direction, special train no. 03028 (New Jalpaiguri– Howrah) will depart from New Jalpaiguriat 12:45 hours on every Thursday from April 18 till June 27 to reach Howrah at 00:10 hours on next day. Consisting of 22 coaches the special train will run via Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Azimganj Jn., Malda Town, Kishanganj during its both way journey.

Another summer special train no. 09525 (Hapa – Naharlagun) will depart from Hapa at 00:40 hours on every Wednesday from April 17 till June 26 to reach Naharlagun at 16:00 hours on Friday. In return direction, special train no. 09526 (Naharlagun– Hapa) will depart from Naharlagunat 10:00 hours on every Saturday from April 20 till June 29 to reach Hapa at 00:30 hours on Tuesday. Consisting of 22 coaches the special train will run via Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Ujjain, Ruthiyai Jn., Gwalior, Prayagraj Jn., Varanasi, Chhapra Jn., Hajipur Jn., Barauni Jn., Katihar Jn., New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Rangapara North during its both way journey.

Wait listed passengers of other trains travelling in these routes can avail the opportunity to travel with comfort during this summer in these special trains. The details of stoppages and timings of these special trains are available in IRCTC website and social media platforms of N F Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, stated a press release.

