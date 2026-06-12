NFR Accelerates Station Redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is making significant progress under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, with redevelopment works aimed at transforming railway stations into modern and passenger-friendly transport hubs.

Five stations in the district—Jalpaiguri, New Jalpaiguri, Dhupguri, New Mal Junction and Jalpaiguri Road—have been identified under the scheme. Of these, redevelopment work at Jalpaiguri Road station has been completed, while modernisation projects at the remaining four stations are progressing rapidly.

The initiative forms part of Indian Railways’ efforts to provide improved passenger amenities, better accessibility and world-class station infrastructure. Jalpaiguri Road Railway Station has been transformed into a modern and eco-friendly facility under the scheme. The redevelopment includes a redesigned circulating area with dedicated traffic lanes, organised parking facilities and pedestrian pathways to ensure smooth movement of passengers.

The station has also been equipped with a grand entrance porch, an upgraded façade, modern booking counters, modular toilets, a refreshment room-cum-cafeteria and a spacious waiting hall with a baby care room.

Improved platform surfaces, landscaped green zones and high-mast lighting systems have further enhanced passenger convenience and the overall appearance of the station.

Special emphasis has been placed on accessibility, with Divyangjan-friendly facilities, dedicated parking areas and improved signage systems being introduced. Passenger information services have also been upgraded through modern display boards and enhanced public announcement systems.

According to NFR, redevelopment works at Jalpaiguri and Dhupguri stations are expected to be completed by December 2026, while work at New Jalpaiguri and New Mal Junction stations is likely to be completed in early 2027.

NFR said it remains committed to delivering modern, sustainable and passenger-centric railway infrastructure that supports regional development and enhances the overall travel experience, a press release said.

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