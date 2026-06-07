New Jalpaiguri (NJP) ticket checking section records highest-ever monthly earnings in NFR

GUWAHATI: The Ticket Checking Section of New Jalpaiguri (NJP) under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded its highest-ever monthly revenue of over Rs 2.08 crore in May 2026, officials said.

The section achieved the milestone through sustained ticket checking drives, enforcement actions and coordinated efforts aimed at preventing ticketless travel and protecting railway revenue. Officials said the section maintained an average daily earning of around Rs 6.54 lakh during the month, while the highest single-day collection of over Rs 9.65 lakh was recorded on May 9.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava congratulated the NJP ticket checking team, stating that the performance reflected strong commitment towards revenue protection and enforcement efficiency. The railway authority said the achievement underscored improved compliance and would serve as a benchmark for other sections across the zone, a press release said.

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