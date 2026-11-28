GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and the Indian Army signed a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 26, 2026, for the operation, maintenance and use of the additional rail facility at Narangi Cantonment in Guwahati.

The agreement outlined the terms of using the facility and provided for continued coordination between the two organisations to meet the Army's rail transportation requirements, strengthening its supply chain reliability and operational readiness.

The NFR Principal Chief Commercial Manager led the railway delegation at the signing ceremony, while Major General D K R Gautam, Colonel Akash Khajanchi, Colonel K G Singh, Colonel P Bora, Lieutenant Colonel Diwakar Parmar and Colonel Sanjeev Thakur represented the Indian Army.

The military siding at Narangi, served by New Guwahati Railway Station under the Lumding Division, was commissioned on October 15, 1999, to meet the transportation needs of the Defence authorities. The renewed agreement will facilitate the timely movement of military vehicles, equipment and essential supplies through the dedicated rail facility, a press release said.