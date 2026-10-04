Northeast Frontier Railway Undertakes Major Projects to Boost Connectivity and Efficiency

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) undertook several major infrastructure and capacity enhancement projects in Guwahati and adjoining areas to meet growing demand for rail services, improve operational efficiency and strengthen connectivity across the Northeast.

Guwahati Railway Station, the gateway to the region and NFR headquarters, handled more than 50,000 passengers daily, rising to around 65,000 during peak seasons, with over 200 trains operating every day.

The 5.74-km Kamakhya-Guwahati 3rd Line Project, sanctioned at Rs 467 crore, aimed to increase line capacity and ease congestion. The project was targeted for completion by 2028. The Rs 1,474-crore Agthori-Kamakhya Double Line Project, along with the second Saraighat Rail-cum-Road Bridge, covered 7.20 km and included a 1.3-km bridge with a double-line railway track and a three-lane road, stated a press release.

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