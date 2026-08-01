NFR Bharat Scouts & Guides Launch Flood Relief Drive in Assam

GUWAHATI: Members of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Bharat Scouts & Guides organised a flood relief collection and distribution campaign to support people affected by the recent floods in Assam.

A flood relief collection booth was set up at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon from July 27 to 31. The drive was inaugurated by the Principal Chief Personnel Officer in the presence of senior railway officials and members of the Bharat Scouts & Guides. Railway employees contributed essential relief materials for flood-affected families.

Members of the NFR Bharat Scouts & Guides’ Mariani District Association later distributed the relief materials in flood-hit areas of Sivasagar and Jorhat districts. The volunteers reached affected families with essential supplies and interacted with local residents to ensure timely assistance. The initiative reflected the organisation’s commitment to supporting communities during natural calamities through relief and rehabilitation efforts, a press release said.

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