Assam Floods: Pioneer Foundation extends helping hand to flood-hit people in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Although the floodwaters in Golaghat have gradually receded, the disaster is far from over. Hundreds of bighas of agricultural land remain submerged, while a foul smell has spread across the affected areas. Farmers are worried about their future as their stored paddy has been destroyed by the floods. Relief efforts are being carried out by both government agencies and private organisations. On July 28, the voluntary organisation, Pioneer Foundation, with support from NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Limited), distributed relief materials to flood victims in the Koliapani Gaon Panchayat area under the Dergaon constituency of Golaghat district. The relief items included food supplies, phenyl, bleaching powder, soap, clothes, and other essential items. The family of Farkating Mozamil Hussain also contributed food items and clothing through Pioneer Foundation, which were distributed among the flood-affected people.

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