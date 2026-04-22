NFR Boosts Freight Revenue and Logistics Capacity in March 2026

GUWAHATI — The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) undertook a series of freight and logistics initiatives in March 2026, aimed at improving both customer service and revenue generation across the region.
Among the key infrastructure moves, NFR operationalised the Gati Shakti Multi-modal Cargo Terminal of M/s Dalmia Cement (NorthEast) Ltd. at Habaipur station from March 27. The Baihata GCT was also permitted to handle outward traffic for a 90-day period beginning March 9, further strengthening the zone's logistics network.
Under its Business Development Unit, NFR loaded 4.5 rakes of potato from Dhupguri, generating Rs 0.76 crore in revenue.
Six rakes of maize were also transported from the Katihar division to Bangladesh, earning Rs 0.55 crore — a sign of growing cross-border freight activity through the Northeast corridor.
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The Lumding division recorded strong activity across multiple commodity segments during the month.
It transported 2,741 wagons of stone chips and handled 2,867 wagons of cement, the latter generating Rs 11.52 crore. The division also moved 441 wagons of petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL), earning Rs 3.88 crore, and handled 107 wagons of bamboo and chips traffic.