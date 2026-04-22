NFR Boosts Freight Revenue and Logistics Capacity in March 2026

GUWAHATI — The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) undertook a series of freight and logistics initiatives in March 2026, aimed at improving both customer service and revenue generation across the region.

Among the key infrastructure moves, NFR operationalised the Gati Shakti Multi-modal Cargo Terminal of M/s Dalmia Cement (NorthEast) Ltd. at Habaipur station from March 27. The Baihata GCT was also permitted to handle outward traffic for a 90-day period beginning March 9, further strengthening the zone's logistics network.

Agricultural Commodities and Cross-Border Trade

Under its Business Development Unit, NFR loaded 4.5 rakes of potato from Dhupguri, generating Rs 0.76 crore in revenue.

Six rakes of maize were also transported from the Katihar division to Bangladesh, earning Rs 0.55 crore — a sign of growing cross-border freight activity through the Northeast corridor.

Also Read: NFR achieves record progress in track modernization and safety in FY 2025-26