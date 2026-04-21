NFR Sets Multiple Track Safety and Renewal Records in 2025-26

The Northeast Frontier Railway recorded a series of new benchmarks in track modernisation, maintenance, and safety during the financial year 2025-26, according to the zone's latest performance data.
Among the standout achievements, NFR completed a record 457 Complete Track Renewal units — a 33.07 per cent increase over the previous year — underlining a significant ramp-up in infrastructure work across the zone.
Rail renewals covered 449.42 track kilometres, while sleeper renewals were completed across 465.02 track kilometres. Ballast supply for the year reached 9.57 lakh cubic metres.
Track fittings renewal exceeded set targets, with 299.61 km completed, and a total of 4,312 points were tamped — also surpassing the annual target. Loop line speeds were upgraded at 39 stations across the zone.
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On the safety front, NFR introduced Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing for weld inspection during the year, testing 53,544 welds in the process.
Ultrasonic testing overall covered 20,212.61 km — exceeding targets — while 23 track layouts were rectified to address structural concerns.
Fencing installation reached 154.53 km during the year, reinforcing track safety and limiting unauthorised access along railway lines.
The results reflect NFR's stated focus on enhanced infrastructure, operational efficiency, and passenger safety — areas the zone has been prioritising through targeted investment and technology adoption in its track management operations.