NFR Sets Multiple Track Safety and Renewal Records in 2025-26

The Northeast Frontier Railway recorded a series of new benchmarks in track modernisation, maintenance, and safety during the financial year 2025-26, according to the zone's latest performance data.

Among the standout achievements, NFR completed a record 457 Complete Track Renewal units — a 33.07 per cent increase over the previous year — underlining a significant ramp-up in infrastructure work across the zone.

Key Numbers From the Year

Rail renewals covered 449.42 track kilometres, while sleeper renewals were completed across 465.02 track kilometres. Ballast supply for the year reached 9.57 lakh cubic metres.

Track fittings renewal exceeded set targets, with 299.61 km completed, and a total of 4,312 points were tamped — also surpassing the annual target. Loop line speeds were upgraded at 39 stations across the zone.

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