NFR Boosts Sustainable Mobility with New EV Charging Facilities in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) installed electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities at its headquarters in Maligaon, Guwahati, on Friday to promote sustainable mobility and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

The facilities were inaugurated by NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava in the presence of senior officials.

The installation includes a 60 kW DC fast charger with dual guns and CCS2 connectors for four-wheelers, with an estimated charging time of 30-40 minutes. A 3.3 kW charger with a universal socket has also been installed for electric two-wheelers, with charging taking up to 1.5 hours depending on the vehicle model.

The facilities will provide charging options for employees and visitors, improve access to EV infrastructure and encourage the shift towards cleaner transportation, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, a press release said.

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