Assam: NFR Lays Foundation for Rs 50-Crore Model Railway Colony in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The foundation stone of the Model Kalibari Railway Colony was laid by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Srivastava in Dibrugarh on Friday, marking a significant step towards railway infrastructure development in the town. The ceremony was held at the existing railway colony opposite Dibrugarh Town Railway Station in the presence of Parag Katre, Divisional Railway Manager of the Tinsukia Division, and other senior railway officials. Rituals were performed before the formal foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Addressing the media, Srivastava said the colony would be developed over approximately 32,000 square metres, with 210 staff quarters to be constructed along with modern infrastructure and amenities. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 50 crore, is targeted for completion within two years. The colony is envisaged as a model residential complex for railway employees under the Northeast Frontier Railway.

During his visit, the NFR General Manager also announced that Dibrugarh Town Railway Station is expected to resume operations within the next two months.

Srivastava further stated that railway electrification work in the section had been completed. Expressing optimism about the introduction of faster and more modern rail services, he said passengers would soon be able to see Vande Bharat trains operating in Dibrugarh. However, the introduction of the service would depend on the availability of coaches and the readiness of the necessary infrastructure.

Regarding the development of parking facilities in the town, the General Manager informed the media that a portion of railway land had been provided for the construction of a multi-storey parking facility in Dibrugarh.

Also Read: Assam: Preparations underway for Udalguri's district-level youth conference