NFR cancels and reschedules trains as restoration work continues near New Harangajao

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continued restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of Line-1 and Line-2 tracks, while train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line-3 with enhanced safety measures.

In view of the ongoing work, NFR cancelled the Guwahati–Silchar, Silchar–Guwahati, Guwahati–Dullabcherra and Dullabcherra–Guwahati express trains scheduled to run on August 1 and 2. It also rescheduled several services, including the Narangi–Agartala, Agartala–Narangi, Guwahati–Sairang, Sairang–Guwahati, Agartala–Deoghar, Rangiya–Silchar and Silchar–Rangiya trains.

The railway also said Train No. 01665 Rani Kamlapati–Agartala Special, which commenced its journey on July 30, would be regulated en route as restoration work progressed, a press release said.

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