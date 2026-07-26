Track settlement near New Harangajao disrupts Lumding-Badarpur rail services, night trains suspended

GUWAHATI: Settlement of railway tracks near New Harangajao station disrupted train operations on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section, prompting Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to impose restrictions and reschedule several services.

All train movements through the affected section were operated via Line-3 under enhanced safety measures and continuous monitoring. Passenger trains were suspended between 7pm and 5am, while daytime services operated under regulated conditions.

NFR cancelled four services, including the Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express and Guwahati-Silchar Express, on specified dates. Several other trains, including services between Narangi and Agartala, Guwahati and Sairang, Agartala and Deogarh, and Rangiya and Silchar, were rescheduled.

The SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Express was also regulated en route on July 24.

Railway personnel, engineering teams and heavy machinery were deployed to restore the affected tracks. NFR said normal train operations would resume once the restoration work was completed safely, a press release said.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway Nears Electric Operations as Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section Power Line Goes Live