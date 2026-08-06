NFR cancels, reschedules more trains amid restoration work near New Harangajao station

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced fresh cancellations, rescheduling and regulation of train services as restoration work continues near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2. Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section are continuing through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

NFR cancelled Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Express scheduled to depart on August 6 and Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati) Express scheduled to depart on August 7.

Several trains have also been rescheduled. Train Nos. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala), 15649 (Agartala–Narangi), 15609 (Guwahati–Sairang), 15610 (Sairang–Guwahati), 15611 (Rangiya–Silchar) and 14619 (Agartala–Firozpur Cantt) will depart later on August 6. Train No. 15612 (Silchar–Rangiya) will depart at 5 am on August 7, while Train No. 15608 (Silchar–Thiruvananthapuram Central) Express will leave at 4.10 am on August 7.

Train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru–Agartala) Express, which commenced its journey on August 4, will be regulated en route, NFR said, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR Cancels, Reschedules Multiple Trains as Track Restoration Near New Harangajao Continues