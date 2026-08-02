NFR Cancels, Reschedules Multiple Trains as Track Restoration Near New Harangajao Continues

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced fresh changes to train services as restoration work continues near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Line-1 and Line-2. Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section are continuing through Line-3 with enhanced safety measures.

Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Express, scheduled to commence its journey on August 2, and Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati) Express, scheduled on August 3, have been cancelled.

Several trains have also been rescheduled. Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala) Express will depart at 10.30 pm, Train No. 15649 (Agartala–Narangi) Express at 11.30 pm, Train No. 15609 (Guwahati–Sairang) Express at 11.30 pm, Train No. 15610 (Sairang–Guwahati) Express at 9.30 pm, Train No. 15611 (Rangiya–Silchar) Express at 11.30 pm, and Train No. 15612 (Silchar–Rangiya) Express at 5 am on August 3. Train No. 01666 (Agartala–Rani Kamalapati) Special has been rescheduled to depart at 11 pm on August 2.

Additionally, Train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru–Agartala) Express, which commenced its journey on July 31, will be regulated en route, a press release said.

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