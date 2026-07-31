NFR cancels, reschedules more trains as track restoration continues near New Harangajao

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced additional cancellations and rescheduling of train services as restoration work continued near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Line-1 and Line-2.

Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line-3 under enhanced safety measures. Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Express scheduled to commence its journey on July 31 and Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati) Express scheduled for August 1 were cancelled.

NFR also rescheduled several trains, including Train No. 20507 (Sairang–Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, which will depart at 9.10 pm on July 31. Train Nos. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala), 15610 (Sairang–Guwahati), 15609 (Guwahati–Sairang), 15649 (Agartala–Narangi) and 15611 (Rangiya–Silchar) were rescheduled to depart between 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm on July 31, while Train No. 15612 (Silchar–Rangiya) will depart at 5 am on August 1 instead of July 31, a press release said.

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