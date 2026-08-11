NFR cancels, reschedules multiple trains amid New Harangajao track restoration on Lumding–Badarpur section

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled, rescheduled and regulated several trains amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2 of the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section. Train operations continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Express commencing its journey on August 11 was cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar. Its return service, Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati) Express commencing its journey on August 12, was also cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati.

Several trains commencing journeys on August 11 were rescheduled. The Narangi–Agartala Express was rescheduled to depart at 10.30 pm, the Agartala–Narangi Express at 11.30 pm, the Guwahati–Sairang Express at 11.30 pm, the Sairang–Guwahati Express at 9.30 pm and the Rangiya–Silchar Express at 11.30 pm.

The Silchar–Rangiya Express commencing its journey on August 12 was rescheduled to depart at 5 am, while the Silchar–Coimbatore Express commencing its journey on August 11 was rescheduled to depart from Silchar at 4.10 am on August 12.

The Deoghar–Agartala Express commencing its journey on August 10 was regulated en route suitably, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR Cancels, Reschedules Multiple Trains Amid Track Restoration Near New Harangajao