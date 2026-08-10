NFR Cancels, Reschedules Multiple Trains Amid Track Restoration Near New Harangajao

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled, rescheduled and regulated several trains amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2 of the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section. Train operations continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

Train Nos. 15617 (Guwahati–Dullabcherra) and 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Expresses, commencing journeys on August 10, were cancelled. Their return services, Train Nos. 15618 and 15616, commencing journeys on August 11, were also cancelled.

Several trains commencing journeys on August 10 were rescheduled, including the Narangi–Agartala Express at 10.30 pm, Agartala–Narangi Express at 11.30 pm, Guwahati–Sairang Express at 11.30 pm, Sairang–Guwahati Express at 9.30 pm and Rangiya–Silchar Express at 11.30 pm.

The Silchar–Rangiya Express was rescheduled to depart at 5 am on August 11. The Agartala–Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Express was rescheduled to 11 pm, while the Silchar–New Delhi Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express was rescheduled to 4.10 am on August 11.

The Kolkata–Agartala Express, commencing its journey on August 9, was regulated en route over Lumding division, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR Cancels, Reschedules Trains as Track Restoration Continues Near New Harangajao