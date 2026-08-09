NFR Cancels, Reschedules Trains as Track Restoration Continues Near New Harangajao

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled two trains and rescheduled eight others as restoration work continued near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2.

Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar Express), scheduled to commence its journey on August 9, and Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati Express), scheduled for August 10, were cancelled.

Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala Express) and Train No. 15649 (Agartala–Narangi Express) were rescheduled to depart at 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm respectively on August 9. Train No. 15609 (Guwahati–Sairang Express) and Train No. 15610 (Sairang–Guwahati Express) were rescheduled to 11.30 pm and 9.30 pm respectively.

Train No. 15611 (Rangiya–Silchar Express) was rescheduled to 11.30 pm on August 9, while Train No. 15612 (Silchar–Rangiya Express) was rescheduled to 5 am on August 10. Train No. 01666 (Agartala–Rani Kamalapati Special) was rescheduled to 11 pm on August 9.

NFR said train operations over the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures while restoration work remained underway, a press release said.

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