NFR cancels, reschedules multiple trains amid track restoration near New Harangajao

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled and rescheduled several train services amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2.

Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

Train Nos. 15617 (Guwahati–Dullabcherra) and 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Expresses commencing journey on August 12 were cancelled between their respective destinations. Their return services, Train Nos. 15618 and 15616, commencing journey on August 13, were also cancelled.

Several trains were rescheduled. Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala) was rescheduled to depart at 10.30 pm on August 12, while Train No. 15649 (Agartala–Narangi) was scheduled to depart at 11.30 pm.

Train Nos. 15609 (Guwahati–Sairang), 15610 (Sairang–Guwahati) and 15611 (Rangiya–Silchar) were rescheduled to depart at 11.30 pm, 9.30 pm and 11.30 pm respectively on August 12.

Train No. 15612 (Silchar–Rangiya) was rescheduled to depart at 5 am on August 13, while Train No. 15646 (Silchar–Charlapalli) was rescheduled to depart at 4.10 am on August 13. Train No. 17031 (Charlapalli–Agartala) commencing journey on August 10 was also regulated en route suitably, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR cancels, reschedules multiple trains amid New Harangajao track restoration on Lumding–Badarpur section