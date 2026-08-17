GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continued restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of tracks on Lines 1 and 2, while train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures. As part of the changes, Train Nos. 15617 and 15615, scheduled to originate from Guwahati on August 17, and Train Nos. 15618 and 15616, scheduled to originate from Dullabcherra and Silchar respectively on August 18, were cancelled. Several trains were also rescheduled on August 17. Train No. 15650 would depart Narangi at 10.30 pm, 15649 from Agartala at 11.30 pm, 15609 from Guwahati at 11.30 pm, 15610 from Sairang at 9.30 pm, and 15611 from Rangiya at 11.30 pm. Train No. 15612 would depart Silchar at 5 am on August 18. Train No. 20501 was rescheduled to depart Agartala at 11 pm on August 17, while Train No. 14037 would depart Silchar at 4.10 am on August 18. Train Nos. 15645 and 12501, commencing journeys on August 15 and 16 respectively, were also regulated en route, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR cancels, reschedules multiple trains amid track restoration near New Harangajao