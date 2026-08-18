Guwahati

NFR Cancels, Reschedules Multiple Trains Amid Track Restoration Near New Harangajao

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continued restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2, while train operations on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.
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GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continued restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2, while train operations on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

In view of the ongoing work, NFR cancelled Train No. 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express scheduled to depart on August 18 and Train No. 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express scheduled to depart on August 19.

NFR also rescheduled eight trains operating on August 18. Train No. 15650 Narangi-Agartala Express, 15649 Agartala-Narangi Express, 15609 Guwahati-Sairang Express, 15610 Sairang-Guwahati Express, 15611 Rangiya-Silchar Express, 15612 Silchar-Rangiya Express and 15628 Coimbatore-Silchar Express were assigned revised departure timings.

Train No. 15625 Deoghar-Agartala Express, which commenced its journey on August 17, was regulated en route suitably, a press release said.

Also Read: Guwahati: NFR upgrades Netaji Vidyapith Railway Higher Secondary School, Maligaon

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