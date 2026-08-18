NFR Cancels, Reschedules Multiple Trains Amid Track Restoration Near New Harangajao

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continued restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2, while train operations on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

In view of the ongoing work, NFR cancelled Train No. 15615 Guwahati-Silchar Express scheduled to depart on August 18 and Train No. 15616 Silchar-Guwahati Express scheduled to depart on August 19.

NFR also rescheduled eight trains operating on August 18. Train No. 15650 Narangi-Agartala Express, 15649 Agartala-Narangi Express, 15609 Guwahati-Sairang Express, 15610 Sairang-Guwahati Express, 15611 Rangiya-Silchar Express, 15612 Silchar-Rangiya Express and 15628 Coimbatore-Silchar Express were assigned revised departure timings.

Train No. 15625 Deoghar-Agartala Express, which commenced its journey on August 17, was regulated en route suitably, a press release said.

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