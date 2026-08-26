NFR cancels, reschedules multiple trains amid track restoration near New Harangajao

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced changes to train services amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2. Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures.

Train Nos. 15617 (Guwahati–Dullabcherra) and 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Expresses, scheduled to commence on August 26, were cancelled. Their return services, Train Nos. 15618 and 15616, scheduled for August 27, were also cancelled.

Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala) Express, scheduled for August 26, was rescheduled to depart Narangi at 6.30 pm. Train No. 15646 (Silchar–Charlapalli) Express was rescheduled to depart Silchar at 10.10 pm the same day, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR cancels, reschedules key trains as restoration work continues near New Harangajao