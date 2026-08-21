NFR Cancels Two Trains, Reschedules Three as Track Restoration Near New Harangajao Continues

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled two trains and rescheduled three others amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2. Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar Express), scheduled to commence its journey on August 21, and Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati Express), scheduled for August 22, were cancelled.

Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala Express) was rescheduled to depart Narangi at 6.30 pm on August 21, while Train No. 15611 (Rangiya–Silchar Express) was rescheduled to depart Rangiya at 9.30 pm the same day. Train No. 20507 (Sairang–Anand Vihar Terminal Express) was also rescheduled to depart Sairang at 8.10 pm on August 21. Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures, a press release said.

Also Read: NFR Cancels Two Trains, Reschedules Eight as Track Restoration Near New Harangajao Continues