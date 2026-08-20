NFR Cancels Two Trains, Reschedules Eight as Track Restoration Near New Harangajao Continues

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelled two trains and rescheduled eight others amid ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station following the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2. Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures. Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Express on August 20 and Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati) Express on August 21 were cancelled.

NFR rescheduled Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala) to 10.30 pm, 15649 (Agartala–Narangi) to 11.30 pm, 15609 (Guwahati–Sairang) to 11.30 pm, 15610 (Sairang–Guwahati) to 9.30 pm and 15611 (Rangiya–Silchar) to 11.30 pm on August 20.

Train No. 15612 (Silchar–Rangiya) was rescheduled to 5 am on August 21, while Train No. 14619 (Agartala–Firozpur Cantt) was rescheduled to 11 pm on August 20. Train No. 15608 (Silchar–Thiruvananthapuram Central) was rescheduled to 4.10 am on August 21. Train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru–Agartala) Express, which commenced its journey on August 18, was also regulated en route, a press release said.

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