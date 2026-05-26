NFR commissions modern laundry facility at Rautara to improve passenger comfort

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) commissioned a modern BOOT Laundry facility at Rautara under Katihar Division to enhance passenger comfort and hygiene standards.

The facility, with a processing capacity of 24 tonnes per day, will cater to the entire linen washing requirement of Katihar Division and ensure uninterrupted supply of clean bedrolls during peak travel periods. It will provide washed linens for major trains, including the Amrapali Express and Champaran Humsafar Express.

Equipped with automated machinery, the fully mechanised system carries out washing, drying, ironing and folding through computerised operations and robotic systems. NFR said the facility would ensure improved linen quality and strengthen onboard passenger amenities across the division, a press release said.

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