NFR reviews safety and construction progress on Balurghat–Hili rail project

GUWAHATI: The General Manager (Construction) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Ashish Bansal, conducted an extensive safety inspection and reviewed ongoing development works in the Eklakhi–Balurghat and Balurghat–Hili sections during his visit on May 20.

The inspection focused on railway infrastructure, track conditions, station development activities, bridge construction, passenger facilities, operational preparedness and the progress of works under the Balurghat–Hili New Broad Gauge Line Project.

Officials stated that the Balurghat–Hili New Broad Gauge Line project, spanning 29.257 km in West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district, was being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 1,181.09 crore. The project aims to improve rail connectivity and support socio-economic growth in the region.

Railway authorities said the acquisition of 156.38 hectares of land required for the project had been completed in full and the land had already been handed over to the Railways. The project includes construction of 11 major bridges, 43 minor bridges, station buildings, road over bridges, and road under bridges, staff quarters and related railway infrastructure.

During the review, special attention was given to construction quality, safety measures, utility shifting and preparedness for future train operations. The General Manager also assessed the progress of major infrastructure works, including bridges and station development activities.

Officials further stated that ongoing Engineering, Procurement and Construction works in the Balurghat–Kumedpur and Labha–Kumedpur sections also came under review during the inspection.

Trolley inspection activities continued on May 21 as part of a further assessment of safety parameters and construction progress. Senior officials from the NFR headquarters and Katihar division accompanied the inspection team.

Railway authorities stated that the project had been targeted for completion by March 2027 and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening railway infrastructure and ensuring safer and more efficient services in the region, stated a press release.

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